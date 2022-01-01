Fried rice in Mission

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BASIL FRIED RICE image

NOODLES

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop

2701 W 47th Street, Westwood

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BASIL FRIED RICE$15.40
Red bell peppers, scallions, peas, Thai basil, egg, jalapenos
FRIED RICE$12.00
Carrots, onions, peas, egg.
PINEAPPLE SHRIMP FRIED RICE$16.50
Pineapple, shrimp, cashews, golden raisins, onions, egg, scallions. Wok-tossed in a house blended soy sauce
More about Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
Item pic

NOODLES

Thai Orchid

6504 Martway St, Mission

Avg 4.1 (229 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Basil Fried Rice (L)$11.95
F3. Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Fried Rice with chunks of pineapple and combination of chicken, shrimp, and cashew nuts.
F2. Basil Fried Rice$13.95
Fried rice with chili paste sauce and Thai sweet basil with choice of pork, beef, or chicken or shrimp. All fried rice is prepared in traditional Thai style with egg, and onions. *Can not be made no spice*
More about Thai Orchid

