Fried rice in Mission

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
2701 W 47th Street, Westwood
|BASIL FRIED RICE
|$15.40
Red bell peppers, scallions, peas, Thai basil, egg, jalapenos
|FRIED RICE
|$12.00
Carrots, onions, peas, egg.
|PINEAPPLE SHRIMP FRIED RICE
|$16.50
Pineapple, shrimp, cashews, golden raisins, onions, egg, scallions. Wok-tossed in a house blended soy sauce
Thai Orchid
6504 Martway St, Mission
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice (L)
|$11.95
|F3. Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.95
Fried Rice with chunks of pineapple and combination of chicken, shrimp, and cashew nuts.
|F2. Basil Fried Rice
|$13.95
Fried rice with chili paste sauce and Thai sweet basil with choice of pork, beef, or chicken or shrimp. All fried rice is prepared in traditional Thai style with egg, and onions. *Can not be made no spice*