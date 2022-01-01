Mango sticky rice in Mission
Mission restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
2701 W 47th Street, Westwood
|Sticky Rice with Mango
|$7.00
Thai Orchid
6504 Martway St, Mission
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$7.95
Gluten free and Dairy free. This sticky rice has to be soaked overnight before it is cooked to perfection in a bamboo steamer, marinated in our secret coconut milk sauce, and served to you with ripe mango.
