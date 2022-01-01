Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Mission

Mission restaurants
Mission restaurants that serve pad thai

Item pic

NOODLES

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop

2701 W 47th Street, Westwood

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
KHUN MA PAD THAI$15.40
Green cabbage, scallions, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles. This variation is found most often in U.S. Thai restaurants
PAD THAI$15.40
Scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles in our own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, made with nampla
SIDE PAD THAI NOODLE$3.00
More about Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
N1. Pad Thai image

NOODLES

Thai Orchid

6504 Martway St, Mission

Avg 4.1 (229 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai (L)$10.95
V4. Pad Thai Pak$14.95
The most popular Thai noodle dish, soft thin rice noodles sauteed with veggies, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, and ground peanuts. *This dish can not be made no spice*
N1. Pad Thai$14.95
The most popular Thai noodle dish, soft thin rice noodles sauteed with choice of meat, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, and ground peanuts. *This dish can not be made no spice*
More about Thai Orchid

