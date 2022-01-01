Pad thai in Mission
Mission restaurants that serve pad thai
More about Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
NOODLES
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
2701 W 47th Street, Westwood
|KHUN MA PAD THAI
|$15.40
Green cabbage, scallions, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles. This variation is found most often in U.S. Thai restaurants
|PAD THAI
|$15.40
Scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles in our own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, made with nampla
|SIDE PAD THAI NOODLE
|$3.00
More about Thai Orchid
NOODLES
Thai Orchid
6504 Martway St, Mission
|Pad Thai (L)
|$10.95
|V4. Pad Thai Pak
|$14.95
The most popular Thai noodle dish, soft thin rice noodles sauteed with veggies, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, and ground peanuts. *This dish can not be made no spice*
|N1. Pad Thai
|$14.95
The most popular Thai noodle dish, soft thin rice noodles sauteed with choice of meat, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, and ground peanuts. *This dish can not be made no spice*