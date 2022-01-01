Mission Oak Grill
Step into Mission Oak Grill and enjoy a warm ambiance as you choose from fusions of American and Brazilian-style fare paired with original cocktail creations. Situated in the heart of downtown Newburyport.
Mission Oak stays true to historic roots with inviting dark wood and intimate lighting balanced with contemporary, inventive dishes. Whether it be authentic Churrasco, the modern crowd-favorite Tuna Tartare, or satisfactory Mac ‘N Cheese Au Gratin.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
26 Green St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
26 Green St
Newburyport MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
