Go
Toast

Mission Oak Grill

Step into Mission Oak Grill and enjoy a warm ambiance as you choose from fusions of American and Brazilian-style fare paired with original cocktail creations. Situated in the heart of downtown Newburyport.
Mission Oak stays true to historic roots with inviting dark wood and intimate lighting balanced with contemporary, inventive dishes. Whether it be authentic Churrasco, the modern crowd-favorite Tuna Tartare, or satisfactory Mac ‘N Cheese Au Gratin.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

26 Green St • $$

Avg 4 (421 reviews)

Popular Items

MOG Cheeseburger$19.00
Black Angus Beef, Tomato, Cheddar, Bacon, Rosemary Parmesan Skin-on-Fries,
Dijon-Mayo, Sliced Pickles,
Crispy Onion Strings, Sesame Bun
Caesar Salad$10.00
Baby Kale, Romaine Hearts,
Garlic-Herbed Buttered Pumpernickel Croutons, Sliced Egg, Creamy
Parmesan Caesar Dressing
Blackened Salmon$27.00
Grilled Salmon Skewers, Coconut Curry
Jasmine Rice, Sweet Sliced Almonds,
Seared Plantains, Fresh Lime
Bread$2.00
4 Slices of Rustic Ciabatta Bread. Homemade Garbanzo Spread
Thai Ribs$14.00
Crispy Onions, Sweet Chili Glaze
Simply Salmon Fillet$27.00
Empanada$12.00
Slow Roasted Boneless Short Rib, Aji Amarillo, Salsa Criola
Chicken Parmigiana$19.00
Breast of Chicken, Herbed Crumbs,
Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Trottole Pasta, Fresh Basil
Baked Haddock$26.00
MOG’s Classic Ritz Cracker Crusted Fillet, Roasted Plum Tomato, Roasted Vegetable Medley, Yukon Gold Smashed Potato
Mac N’ Cheese Au Gratin$14.00
North Country - NH Smokehouse Bacon,
Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino Romano Cream, Trottole Pasta, Buttery Panko Crumbs
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

26 Green St

Newburyport MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sea Level Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Boasting spectacular views of the Merrimack River on our seasonal
patio. Featuring fresh seafood, raw bar, pizzas and sandwiches, 20 craft beers and cocktails.
**For guests with food allergies please call the restaurant at 978-462-8862**

Bar 25 Newburyport

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Plum Island Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Grog

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston