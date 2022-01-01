Step into Mission Oak Grill and enjoy a warm ambiance as you choose from fusions of American and Brazilian-style fare paired with original cocktail creations. Situated in the heart of downtown Newburyport.

Mission Oak stays true to historic roots with inviting dark wood and intimate lighting balanced with contemporary, inventive dishes. Whether it be authentic Churrasco, the modern crowd-favorite Tuna Tartare, or satisfactory Mac ‘N Cheese Au Gratin.



SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

26 Green St • $$