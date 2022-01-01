Mission on the Bay A True New England Dining ExperienceFrom the flags adorning the ceiling in the foyer to the lobster traps turned bar furniture, there’s no way you would mistake the Main Dining Room for anything other than a true New England dining experience. Whether you are dining at one of the chefs tables, or enjoying a cocktail at one of the (two!) bars, you’ll be guaranteed a breathtaking view of the Boston skyline from every seat, and some really tasty food. The menu features classic New England fare with dishes influenced by classic Brazilian and Asian cuisine. Trust us, you’ll be counting your blessings you don’t have to choose just one dish after your first bite.



SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

141 Humphrey Street • $$