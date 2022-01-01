Go
Mission on the Bay

Mission on the Bay A True New England Dining ExperienceFrom the flags adorning the ceiling in the foyer to the lobster traps turned bar furniture, there’s no way you would mistake the Main Dining Room for anything other than a true New England dining experience. Whether you are dining at one of the chefs tables, or enjoying a cocktail at one of the (two!) bars, you’ll be guaranteed a breathtaking view of the Boston skyline from every seat, and some really tasty food. The menu features classic New England fare with dishes influenced by classic Brazilian and Asian cuisine. Trust us, you’ll be counting your blessings you don’t have to choose just one dish after your first bite.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

141 Humphrey Street • $$

Avg 3.8 (640 reviews)

Popular Items

Clam Chowder$8.00
Coastal Butter Clams, Chopped Potato, A Touch of Bacon, A Splash of Cream
California Roll$11.00
crabmeat, cucumber, avocado.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
shrimp tempura, crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, and spicy sauce & teriyaki sauce.
Grand Cheeseburger$18.00
Canadian Ham Bacon, Bibb Lettuce,
Tomato, Bermuda Onion, House Pickle,
Cheddar Cheese, Criolla Sauce,
Smoky Aioli, Skin-on Fries
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine Hearts, Baby Kale, Chopped Egg,
Creamy Parmesan Dressing, Pumpernickel Croutons
Fish Tacos$20.00
4 Soft Tortilla, Fried Haddock, Shaved Romaine, Avocado, Grilled Corn Jalapeño Tartar, Pico De Gallo
Fried Rice W/Chicken$19.00
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Carrots, Peppers, Onions, Peas, Egg, Shoyu Glaze
Play Boy Maki$19.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and avocado. Topped with Salmon, Tuna, scallion, spicy sauce, and teriyaki sauce.
Crispy Calamari$14.00
East Coast “Loligo Pealeii,” Fried Pepperoncini, Marinara Sauce
Avocado Cucumber Roll$9.00
Avocado, Cucumber.
Attributes and Amenities

Restroom
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

141 Humphrey Street

Swampscott MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

