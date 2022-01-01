Go
Mission Taco Joint

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

908 LAFAYETTE AVE • $$

Avg 4.5 (4552 reviews)

Grilled Baja Fish$3.75
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
South Beach$11.00
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, smashed black beans, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle aioli; topped with guacamole
Carne Asada$3.95
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, baby arugula, queso fresco, and avocado serrano sauce , on a corn tortilla (Gulten Free)
Fried Baja Fish$3.75
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
Street Corn "Off the Cob"$4.50
Grilled and tossed with garlic-lime mayo and queso fresco (GV)
Portobello$3.50
Wood-fire grilled portobello mushrooms, goat cheese, crispy onions, arugula, smashed black beans, and chipotle aioli, on a corn tortilla (Vegetarian)
Hot Fried Chicken$3.75
Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
908 LAFAYETTE AVE

ST. LOUIS MO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
