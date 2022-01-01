Go
Toast

Mission Taco Joint

#crushmissiontaco

5060 Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
Soft Taco$3.50
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)
Mango-Hop-Anero Shrimp$3.95
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
Fried Baja Fish$3.75
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
Street Corn "Off the Cob"$4.50
Grilled and tossed with garlic-lime mayo and queso fresco (GV)
Carne Asada$3.95
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, baby arugula, queso fresco, and avocado serrano sauce , on a corn tortilla (Gulten Free)
Restaurant Week Special$15.00
Hot Fried Chicken$3.75
Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla
South Beach$11.00
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, smashed black beans, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle aioli; topped with guacamole
See full menu

Location

5060 Main St.

Kansas City MO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

O’Dowd’s Gastrobar

No reviews yet

We are open for carryout! Enjoy classics like Fish & Chips, Whiskey Burgers, and Shepherd's Pie!
Kansas City has been good to O’Dowd’s, and we love Kansas City. We first opened our hand-carved double-doors on the Country Club Plaza over 20 years ago. We kept those beautiful doors, but have given the old pub new life. We are modern and chic. We are inviting and entertaining. We are chef-driven and food-focused. We are home to the Country Club Plaza’s only rooftop deck for open air dining and beautiful views of downtown Kansas City.

BLU HWY

No reviews yet

A Classic American Road Trip
Blu Hwy is a casual, modern space designed for community and authentic American cuisine. Inspired by the nostalgia of shared experience, we place the customer experience at the core of all we do and deliver outstanding food and service every visit.
Modern American Cuisine
Blu Hwy brings a strong Kansas City food pedigree into this new chef-driven concept. Built for “regulars,” Blu Hwy offers dine-in, carry-out, and a walk-up window for ease. Blu Hwy represents American cuisine as it exists today – not as a single, unmoving, defined thing, but as a seasonal, ever-changing melting pot of influences and flavors.
Come in and enjoy!
Take a Road Trip down the BLU HWY
Located at 51st and Main in the South Plaza area, Blu Hwy is opening to the public in (Month) 2021. It features a nostalgic look back at road trips of the past viewed through the eye of culinary travels from north to south and east to west.

Third Street Social KC

No reviews yet

A chef-driven menu showcasing our midwestern heritage.

Prime Sushi Kansas City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston