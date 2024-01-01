Chicken salad in Mission
Mission restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Stars Drive-in Restaurant Sharyland, Texas
Stars Drive-in Restaurant Sharyland, Texas
2675 East Griffin Parkway, Mission
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.49
FRESH CRISPY LETTUCE WITH CARROTS, RED CABBAGES, TOMATOES, SLICES OF CUCUMBERS, A BOILED EGG, SHREDDED CHEESE, AND TOPPED WITH GRILLED CHICKEN.
More about Fork To Fit Kitchen - Mission (Shary Rd)
Fork To Fit Kitchen - Mission (Shary Rd)
801 N Shary Rd Suite 110, Mission
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$10.55
520 Cals, 37P, 31C, 26F Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Black Beans, Yellow Corn, Cheddar, Monterey Jack Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Tortilla Chips, and Chipotle Ranch Dressing.