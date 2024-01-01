Quesadillas in Mission
Mission restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Gorditas Doña Lula - Milla 3 Palmhurst
Gorditas Doña Lula - Milla 3 Palmhurst
222 East Mile 3 Road, Palmhurst
|Quesadilla con Jamón
|$2.69
|Quesadilla
|$2.69
More about Gorditas Doña Lula - Shary
Gorditas Doña Lula - Shary
201 South Shary Road, Mission
|Quesadilla con Jamón
|$2.69
|Quesadilla Con Relleno
|$2.99
More about Taqueria La Mexicana - Mission
Taqueria La Mexicana - Mission
305 W Griffin Pkwy, Mission
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.99
|Quesadilla Chicken
|$10.99
More about Fork To Fit Kitchen - Mission (Shary Rd)
Fork To Fit Kitchen - Mission (Shary Rd)
801 N Shary Rd Suite 110, Mission
|Steak Quesadilla
|$9.55
420 Cals, 29P, 35C, 21F Whole Wheat Tortilla, Philly Beef Steak Sirloin, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese and Red Salsa. Add a bag of kettle chips for $1 in the modifier selection below!