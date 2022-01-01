Mission Viejo Mexican restaurants you'll love

Mission Viejo restaurants
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Mission Viejo

Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo image

 

Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo

27775 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.2 (400 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco & Enchilada Plate$13.95
Choice of any taco with a soft or crispy shell with choice of enchilada. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
Taco Combo Plate$13.95
Choice of 2 carnitas, chicken, shredded beef, carne asada, potato or new al pastor. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
Shredded Beef Taco$4.75
More about Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo
Baja Fish Tacos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos

27755 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.4 (954 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Enchiladas Combo$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat.
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Lime Wedge
More about Baja Fish Tacos
Taco Mesa image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

22922 Los Alisos, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taco Blackened Chicken$5.00
Blackened tacos with chipotle sauce, cabbage relish, sour cream & cheese. On a GMO-free corn tortilla.
Taco Pescado Frito (fish)$4.50
Beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, cabbage relish, sour cream and cheese.
On a GMO-free corn tortilla.
Taco Vegetarian$3.75
Black beans, Romain, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
More about Taco Mesa

