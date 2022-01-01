Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Mission Viejo

Go
Mission Viejo restaurants
Toast

Mission Viejo restaurants that serve bean burritos

Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo image

 

Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo

27775 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.2 (400 reviews)
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Burrito$8.95
Served with rice and beans inside. Choice of red or green sauce and melted cheese.
More about Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo
Baja Fish Tacos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos

27755 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.4 (954 reviews)
Takeout
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Two Enchiladas Combo$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat.
Carne Asada Taco$5.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
More about Baja Fish Tacos
Taco Mesa image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

22922 Los Alisos, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Bean & Cheese$7.25
Pinto beans and cheese.
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.50
Black beans & melted cheese burrito.
Choose between a side of potato tots or black beans and brown rice.
More about Taco Mesa



