Burritos in Mission Viejo

Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo
27775 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo
|Chicken Burrito
|$11.95
Served with rice and beans inside. Choice of red or green sauce and melted cheese.
|Chile Verde Burrito
|$12.95
|Pastor Burrito
|$12.95
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos
27755 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo
|Two Tacos Combo
|$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
|Two Enchiladas Combo
|$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
22922 Los Alisos, Mission Viejo
|Burrito Blackened Chicken
|$11.00
Chipotle adobo, cabbage relish, two way cheese blend, topped with pibil sauce & melted cheese. Made with flour tortillas.
|Burrito Pastor
|$10.00
Pinto beans & cheese blend. Made with flour tortillas.
|Burrito Blackened Shrimp
|$13.00
Chipotle adobo, cabbage relish, two way cheese blend, topped with pibil sauce & melted cheese. Made with flour tortillas.