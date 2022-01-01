Chicken burritos in Mission Viejo
Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo
27775 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo
|Taco Combo Plate
|$14.95
Choice of 2 carnitas, chicken, shredded beef, carne asada, potato or new al pastor. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
|Carnitas Olamendi's Plate
|$15.95
Lean and tender pork chunks cooked in orange juice. Served with guacamole and tortillas. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
|Taco & Enchilada Plate
|$14.95
Choice of any taco with a soft or crispy shell with choice of enchilada. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos
27755 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo
|Two Tacos Combo
|$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
|Two Enchiladas Combo
|$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
22922 Los Alisos, Mission Viejo
|Burrito Blackened Chicken
|$11.00
Chipotle adobo, cabbage relish, two way cheese blend, topped with pibil sauce & melted cheese. Made with flour tortillas.
|Burrito Shredded Chicken
|$10.50
Pinto beans & cheese blend. Topped with tomatillo sauce. Made with flour tortillas.
|Burrito Shredded Chicken