Chile relleno in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo
Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo
27775 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo
|Taco Combo Plate
|$14.95
Choice of 2 carnitas, chicken, shredded beef, carne asada, potato or new al pastor. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
|Carnitas Olamendi's Plate
|$15.95
Lean and tender pork chunks cooked in orange juice. Served with guacamole and tortillas. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
|Taco & Enchilada Plate
|$14.95
Choice of any taco with a soft or crispy shell with choice of enchilada. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.