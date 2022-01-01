Curry in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo restaurants that serve curry
More about Dublin 4 Gastropub
Dublin 4 Gastropub
26342 Oso Pkwy Suite 102, Mission Viejo
|Curry Chips
|$12.00
house made curry sauce, thick hand-cut fries
More about Sana's Curry Bowl
Sana's Curry Bowl
27741 Crown Valley Parkway, Mission Viejo
|Vegetable Curry
|$15.00
Assorted fresh vegetables cooked in a curry sauce. Served with Basmati rice.
(Vegan, vegetarian, gluten free)
|Korma Curry
|$17.00
Chunks of white meat chicken cooked in a creamy curry sauce with a special blend of herbs and spices. Served with Basmati rice. ( made mild, please let us know you spice level).
|Curry
|$17.00
Chunks of white meat chicken cooked in a special Indian spices. Served with aromatic Basmati rice. ( Curry is made mild, let us know your spice level ).