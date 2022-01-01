Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Mission Viejo

Go
Mission Viejo restaurants
Toast

Mission Viejo restaurants that serve curry

Dublin 4 Gastropub image

 

Dublin 4 Gastropub

26342 Oso Pkwy Suite 102, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.7 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chips$12.00
house made curry sauce, thick hand-cut fries
More about Dublin 4 Gastropub
Vegetable Curry image

 

Sana's Curry Bowl

27741 Crown Valley Parkway, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.4 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Curry$15.00
Assorted fresh vegetables cooked in a curry sauce. Served with Basmati rice.
(Vegan, vegetarian, gluten free)
Korma Curry$17.00
Chunks of white meat chicken cooked in a creamy curry sauce with a special blend of herbs and spices. Served with Basmati rice. ( made mild, please let us know you spice level).
Curry$17.00
Chunks of white meat chicken cooked in a special Indian spices. Served with aromatic Basmati rice. ( Curry is made mild, let us know your spice level ).
More about Sana's Curry Bowl

Browse other tasty dishes in Mission Viejo

Quesadillas

Garlic Bread

Bean Burritos

Taquitos

Pudding

Fish Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Garlic Knots

Map

More near Mission Viejo to explore

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston