Fish and chips in Mission Viejo

Go
Mission Viejo restaurants
Toast

Mission Viejo restaurants that serve fish and chips

Pub Thirty Two image

 

Pub Thirty Two

23962 Alicia Pkwy, Mission Viejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$18.00
More about Pub Thirty Two
Wineworks For Everyone image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wineworks For Everyone

26342 Oso Pkwy, MIssion Viejo

Avg 4.9 (429 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$21.00
icelandic cod | pea puree | hand cut fries | currey remoulade
More about Wineworks For Everyone
Dublin 4 Gastropub image

 

Dublin 4 Gastropub

26342 Oso Pkwy Suite 102, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.7 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$25.00
fresh norwegian cod, allagash white beer batter, crushed garden peas, sea salt + malt vinegar hand-cut fries
*Ali would pair this with 'Lieu Dit Melon, Santa Maria Valley, CA 2018' or the 'Chapman Crafted Pilsner'
More about Dublin 4 Gastropub

Browse other tasty dishes in Mission Viejo

Garlic Knots

Enchiladas

Tacos

Map

More near Mission Viejo to explore

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston