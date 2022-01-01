Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Mission Viejo

Mission Viejo restaurants
Mission Viejo restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo image

 

Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo

27775 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.2 (400 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Combo Plate$14.95
Choice of 2 carnitas, chicken, shredded beef, carne asada, potato or new al pastor. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
Carnitas Olamendi's Plate$15.95
Lean and tender pork chunks cooked in orange juice. Served with guacamole and tortillas. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
Taco & Enchilada Plate$14.95
Choice of any taco with a soft or crispy shell with choice of enchilada. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
More about Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo
Taco Mesa image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

22922 Los Alisos, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Made with flour tortillas, served with guacamole & sour cream on the side.
More about Taco Mesa
Item pic

 

Sana's Curry Bowl

27741 Crown Valley Parkway, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.4 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tikka$17.00
Boneless chicken coated in a special yogurt marinade served with onions and green peppers on a sizzler. ( let us know your spice level - mild , med., or spicy)
More about Sana's Curry Bowl
Pho King Way image

SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES

Pho King Way

24000 Alicia Pkwy, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Spring Rolls$5.95
More about Pho King Way

