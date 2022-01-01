Grilled chicken in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo
27775 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo
|Taco Combo Plate
|$14.95
Choice of 2 carnitas, chicken, shredded beef, carne asada, potato or new al pastor. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
|Carnitas Olamendi's Plate
|$15.95
Lean and tender pork chunks cooked in orange juice. Served with guacamole and tortillas. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
|Taco & Enchilada Plate
|$14.95
Choice of any taco with a soft or crispy shell with choice of enchilada. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
Taco Mesa
22922 Los Alisos, Mission Viejo
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
Made with flour tortillas, served with guacamole & sour cream on the side.
Sana's Curry Bowl
27741 Crown Valley Parkway, Mission Viejo
|Grilled Chicken Tikka
|$17.00
Boneless chicken coated in a special yogurt marinade served with onions and green peppers on a sizzler. ( let us know your spice level - mild , med., or spicy)