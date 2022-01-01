Nachos in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo restaurants that serve nachos
More about Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo
Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo
27775 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo
|Taco Combo Plate
|$14.95
Choice of 2 carnitas, chicken, shredded beef, carne asada, potato or new al pastor. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
|Carnitas Olamendi's Plate
|$15.95
Lean and tender pork chunks cooked in orange juice. Served with guacamole and tortillas. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
|Taco & Enchilada Plate
|$14.95
Choice of any taco with a soft or crispy shell with choice of enchilada. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
More about 37 Beach Hut Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
37 Beach Hut Deli
26051 La Paz Rd, Mission Viejo
|Classic Nachos
|$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal
|Shaka Nachos
|$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about Baja Fish Tacos
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos
27755 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo
|Two Tacos Combo
|$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
|Two Enchiladas Combo
|$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).