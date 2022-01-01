Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Mission Viejo

Mission Viejo restaurants
Mission Viejo restaurants that serve pies

Katsubo Tea - Mission Viejo - 28251 Marguerite Parkway Suite B

28251 Marguerite Prkwy Suite B, Mission Viejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie Creme Brulee (Seasonal)$6.00
Seasonal: Real roasted pumpkin blended with crème brulee and a touch of vanilla. Combined with a toasted graham cracker crumble.
More about Katsubo Tea - Mission Viejo - 28251 Marguerite Parkway Suite B
Dublin 4 Gastropub image

 

Dublin 4 Gastropub

26342 Oso Pkwy Suite 102, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.7 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Cottage Pie - Family Portion 4 Servings$90.00
prime beef, roasted pearl onions, fresh-shucked peas, aged Irish cheddar potato puree, cabernet reduction
Cottage Pie - Individual Serving$26.00
prime beef, roasted pearl onions, fresh shucked peas, aged irish cheddar potato puree, cabernet reduction
*Darren would pair this with 'Tre Leoni By Whitehall Lane,' or a Guinness
More about Dublin 4 Gastropub

