Pies in Mission Viejo

28251 Marguerite Prkwy Suite B, Mission Viejo
|Pumpkin Pie Creme Brulee (Seasonal)
|$6.00
Seasonal: Real roasted pumpkin blended with crème brulee and a touch of vanilla. Combined with a toasted graham cracker crumble.
26342 Oso Pkwy Suite 102, Mission Viejo
|Cottage Pie - Family Portion 4 Servings
|$90.00
prime beef, roasted pearl onions, fresh-shucked peas, aged Irish cheddar potato puree, cabernet reduction
|Cottage Pie - Individual Serving
|$26.00
prime beef, roasted pearl onions, fresh shucked peas, aged irish cheddar potato puree, cabernet reduction
*Darren would pair this with 'Tre Leoni By Whitehall Lane,' or a Guinness