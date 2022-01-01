Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Mission Viejo

Mission Viejo restaurants
Mission Viejo restaurants that serve quesadillas

Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo image

 

Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo

27775 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.2 (400 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Combo Plate$14.95
Choice of 2 carnitas, chicken, shredded beef, carne asada, potato or new al pastor. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
Carnitas Olamendi's Plate$15.95
Lean and tender pork chunks cooked in orange juice. Served with guacamole and tortillas. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
Taco & Enchilada Plate$14.95
Choice of any taco with a soft or crispy shell with choice of enchilada. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
Baja Fish Tacos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos

27755 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.4 (954 reviews)
Takeout
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Two Enchiladas Combo$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat.
Carne Asada Taco$5.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

22922 Los Alisos, Mission Viejo

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carnitas Quesadilla$12.00
Made with flour tortillas, served with guacamole & sour cream on the side.
Morenita Quesadilla$15.00
Blackened chicken breast, avocado, tomato & grilled onion, on a whole wheat tortilla. Served with guacamole & sour cream on the side.
Only Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Cheese blend, made with flour tortillas, served with guacamole & sour cream on the side.
