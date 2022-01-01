Short ribs in
Mission Viejo
/
Mission Viejo
/
Short Ribs
Mission Viejo restaurants that serve short ribs
Pub Thirty Two
23962 Alicia Pkwy, Mission Viejo
No reviews yet
Short Rib & Mash
$24.00
More about Pub Thirty Two
Browse other tasty dishes in Mission Viejo
Tacos
Garlic Knots
Enchiladas
Fish And Chips
More near Mission Viejo to explore
Laguna Beach
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
San Juan Capistrano
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Lake Forest
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Laguna Niguel
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(49 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston