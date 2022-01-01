Tacos in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo restaurants that serve tacos
Olamendi's Restaurant - Mission Viejo
27775 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo
|Chicken Taco
|$4.50
|Taco & Enchilada Plate
|$13.95
Choice of any taco with a soft or crispy shell with choice of enchilada. Served with black or pinto beans, rice or salad.
|Shredded Beef Taco
|$4.75
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos
27755 Santa Margarita Pkwy, Mission Viejo
|Two Tacos Combo
|$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
22922 Los Alisos, Mission Viejo
|Taco Blackened Chicken
|$5.00
Blackened tacos with chipotle sauce, cabbage relish, sour cream & cheese. On a GMO-free corn tortilla.
|Taco Pescado Frito (fish)
|$4.50
Beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, cabbage relish, sour cream and cheese.
On a GMO-free corn tortilla.
|Taco Shredded Beef (crispy)
|$4.00
Romaine, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.