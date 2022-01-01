Go
Mission Taqueria

Mission is a lively cantina in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia, with a menu focused on tacos made from fresh ground masa, matched with proteins from their wood grill. They also have fresh juice and margaritas to sip on too ;)

TACOS

1516 Sansom Street • $$

Avg 4 (654 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Coconut Cauliflower Tacos$10.00
2 Cauliflower tacos roasted and tossed in a coconut glaze. Served with peanut salsa macha and cilantro on our fresh masa tortillas. Vegan. Gluten Free. Contains nuts.
2 Carnitas Tacos$12.00
2 carnitas tacos, served with savory salsa roja, white onion, and cilantro in our fresh masa tortillas.
Churros$9.00
Our classic churros, dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with Mexican chocolate sauce & dulce de leche. 3 pieces. GF
2 Shrimp Tacos$14.00
2 wild gulf shrimp tacos, guajillo glazed, then cooked on the wood grill. Served over chipotle mayo, with pickled red cabbage, serranos, and cilantro.
Empanadas$12.00
Freshly ground masa dough, filled with grilled plantains, poblano peppers, and queso Oaxaca. Served with crema. GF
Burrito *BOWL*$16.00
White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, with your choice of protein.
2 Mahi Mahi Tacos$16.00
2 cripsy mahi mahi filets, served with jalapeno mayo, pickled cabbage slaw and avocado. GF
Burrito$16.00
White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, wrapped in a FLOUR tortilla. Choice of protein.
Guacamole$13.00
That green gold, 8 oz. Comes with chiiiiips. Vegan. GF.
2 Grilled Chicken Tacos$11.00
2 pasilla marinated chicken tacos (not spicy), wood grilled, then topped with a roasted poblano-tomatillo salsa, cotija, and cilantro on our fresh masa tortillas.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1516 Sansom Street

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
