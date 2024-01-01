Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Missoula
/
Missoula
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Missoula restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Frugals
2515 Brooks Street, Missoula
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$4.95
Our Crispy Chicken Sandwich comes dressed with mayo, and pickles.
More about Frugals
Frugals
2405 Reserve street, Missoula
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$4.95
Our Crispy Chicken Sandwich comes dressed with mayo, and pickles.
More about Frugals
