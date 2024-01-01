Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Missoula

Missoula restaurants
Missoula restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Frugals Missoula image

 

Frugals

2515 Brooks Street, Missoula

TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$4.95
Our Crispy Chicken Sandwich comes dressed with mayo, and pickles.
More about Frugals
Consumer pic

 

Frugals

2405 Reserve street, Missoula

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$4.95
Our Crispy Chicken Sandwich comes dressed with mayo, and pickles.
More about Frugals

