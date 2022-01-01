Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Missoula

Missoula restaurants that serve greek salad

Brooklyn Bagel and Bakery

2865 North Reserve Street, Missoula

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Pasta Salad$3.99
More about Brooklyn Bagel and Bakery
Acropolis Gyros

117 South Ave West, Missoula

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.35
Lettuce, Cucumber, Pepper, Tomato, Feta, Oregano, Katamala Olives
More about Acropolis Gyros

