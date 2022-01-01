Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Greek salad in
Missoula
/
Missoula
/
Greek Salad
Missoula restaurants that serve greek salad
Brooklyn Bagel and Bakery
2865 North Reserve Street, Missoula
No reviews yet
Greek Pasta Salad
$3.99
More about Brooklyn Bagel and Bakery
Acropolis Gyros
117 South Ave West, Missoula
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$9.35
Lettuce, Cucumber, Pepper, Tomato, Feta, Oregano, Katamala Olives
More about Acropolis Gyros
