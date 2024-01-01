Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Honey chicken in
Missoula
/
Missoula
/
Honey Chicken
Missoula restaurants that serve honey chicken
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Front Street Pizza!
315 east front street Missoula MT 59802, Missoula
Avg 4.7
(312 reviews)
#12 Dante - Olive Oil Base, Chicken, Spinach, Jalapenos & Hot Honey
$25.00
More about Front Street Pizza!
Frugals
2515 Brooks Street, Missoula
No reviews yet
Hot Honey Chicken Combo
$10.95
More about Frugals
