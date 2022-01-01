Potstickers in Missoula

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Consumer pic

 

Noodle Express - Broadway Missoula

2000 West Broadway Street, Missoula

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Soup with Potstickers Small$4.50
Miso chicken broth with potstickers.
Lemongrass Potstickers 4pc$5.95
Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.
Lemongrass Potstickers 6pc$7.95
Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.
More about Noodle Express - Broadway Missoula
Potstickers image

 

Sushi Palace - Missoula

2901 Brooks street, Missoula

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potstickers$4.75
More about Sushi Palace - Missoula
Consumer pic

 

Noodle Express - S. Gate Missoula

2901 Brooks Street, Missoula

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Potstickers Pan$24.95
Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.
Potstickers 6pc$7.95
Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.
Lemongrass Potstickers 4pc$5.95
Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.
More about Noodle Express - S. Gate Missoula

