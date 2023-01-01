Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Missoula

Missoula restaurants
Missoula restaurants that serve quesadillas

Tamarack Brewing - Missoula - 231 W Front St

231 West Front Street, Missoula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Carnitas Quesadilla$13.90
Flour Tortillas, Pork Carnitas, Mixed Shredded Cheese, Green Chile, Black Beans, Side of Sour Cream, & a Side of Salsa.
More about Tamarack Brewing - Missoula - 231 W Front St
Burns St Bistro image

 

Burns St Bistro

1500 Burns St, Missoula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$18.00
Fajita Quesadilla with shredded cheese, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and spinach topped with guacamole, sour cream, salsa roja and a sunny egg. Served with a side of refried bean dip topped with crushed tortilla and Funyun chips.
More about Burns St Bistro

