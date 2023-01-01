Quesadillas in Missoula
Tamarack Brewing - Missoula - 231 W Front St
231 West Front Street, Missoula
|Pork Carnitas Quesadilla
|$13.90
Flour Tortillas, Pork Carnitas, Mixed Shredded Cheese, Green Chile, Black Beans, Side of Sour Cream, & a Side of Salsa.
Burns St Bistro
1500 Burns St, Missoula
|Quesadilla
|$18.00
Fajita Quesadilla with shredded cheese, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and spinach topped with guacamole, sour cream, salsa roja and a sunny egg. Served with a side of refried bean dip topped with crushed tortilla and Funyun chips.