Salmon in Missoula
Missoula restaurants that serve salmon
More about Tamarack Brewing - Missoula - 231 W Front St
Tamarack Brewing - Missoula - 231 W Front St
231 West Front Street, Missoula
|Salmon Sandwich
|$19.90
More about Sushi Palace - Missoula - Southgate Mall
Sushi Palace - Missoula - Southgate Mall
2901 Brooks street, Missoula
|Salmon Hand Roll
|$6.00
Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber, salmon, avocado
|Spicy Salmon with Avocado Roll
|$9.99
Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado Salmon, sesame seeds, chili oil
|Teriyaki Salmon Roll
|$8.99