Salmon in Missoula

Missoula restaurants
Missoula restaurants that serve salmon

Tamarack Brewing - Missoula - 231 W Front St

231 West Front Street, Missoula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Sandwich$19.90
More about Tamarack Brewing - Missoula - 231 W Front St
Sushi Palace - Missoula - Southgate Mall

2901 Brooks street, Missoula

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Hand Roll$6.00
Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, cucumber, salmon, avocado
Spicy Salmon with Avocado Roll$9.99
Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado Salmon, sesame seeds, chili oil
Teriyaki Salmon Roll$8.99
More about Sushi Palace - Missoula - Southgate Mall

