Teriyaki bowls in Missoula

Missoula restaurants
Missoula restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Mustard Seed - South Gate Missoula

2901 Brooks Street, Missoula

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$11.95
Chicken grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
Kids Beef Teriyaki Bowl$6.95
Beef grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
Tofu Teriyaki Bowl$10.25
Tofu grilled in our special ginger teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
Noodle Express - Broadway Missoula

2000 West Broadway Street, Missoula

Pork Teriyaki Bowl Large$9.75
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Tofu Teriyaki Bowl Small$7.25
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl Small$7.75
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Noodle Express - S. Gate Missoula

2901 Brooks Street, Missoula

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl Large$10.25
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Large$9.75
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Pork Teriyaki Bowl Small$7.25
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
