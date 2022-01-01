Missouri City restaurants you'll love

Missouri City restaurants
Toast
  • Missouri City

Missouri City's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Missouri City restaurants

Sugar's Restaurant and Bar image

FRIED CHICKEN

Sugar's Restaurant and Bar

3424 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City

Avg 3.7 (683 reviews)
Fish & Shrimp combo$18.95
Catfish filet and 6 jumbo shrimps. Served with fries.
Table 2 Seat A and B
Table 61 Seat C and D
Red Oak Grill Missouri City image

 

Red Oak Grill Missouri City

5011 Hwy 6, Missouri City

No reviews yet
Gyro Wrap$9.59
A combination of beef & lamb slices grilled tomatoes, grilled onions, & tzatziki sauce
Hummus$5.99
Our famous chickpea dip with tahini, garlic,& olive oil served with pita bread
Gyro Plate$14.99
A combination of roasted beef & lamb slices grilled tomatoes, & grilled onion served with tzatziki sauce, hummus tabouleh, & thick pits bread
La Escondida Mexican Grill image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES

La Escondida Mexican Grill

7270 Hwy 6, Missouri City

Avg 4.5 (1049 reviews)
Stuffed Avocado$12.50
Fresh avocado stuffed with cheese and fajita chicken, Angus beef fajita or shrimp, lightly breaded and fried, served over a bed of rice with chile con queso.
Chile Con Queso$8.00
Rich and spicy cheese dip.
Bowl Chk Veggie Tortilla Soup$11.00
Homemade chicken soup with rice, veggies, tortilla strips, avocado slices and cheese
Cabo Dogs Missouri City image

 

Cabo Dogs Missouri City

7022 Highway 6 #100, Missouri City

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

BurgerIM Sienna (independent)

9101 sienna Crossing Drive #800, Missouri City

No reviews yet
Angus Beef Classic$5.99
Spanish Beef$7.99
Milkshakes
Micheaux's Southern Cuisine image

 

Micheaux's Southern Cuisine

6850 Highway 6, Missouri City

No reviews yet
Mama's Cafe & Brews image

 

Mama's Cafe & Brews

8027 Highway 6, Suite 100, Missouri City

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

AlphaEats

13927 South Gessner, Missouri City

No reviews yet
