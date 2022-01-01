Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carne asada in
Missouri City
/
Missouri City
/
Carne Asada
Missouri City restaurants that serve carne asada
Ninfa's Missouri City
5730 Highway 6, Missouri City
No reviews yet
Carne Asada
$18.00
Beef fajita skirt steak, cut very thin and grilled well done. $18
More about Ninfa's Missouri City
AlphaEats @ Alphaland
13927 South Gessner, Missouri City
No reviews yet
Carne Asada Tacos
$12.00
More about AlphaEats @ Alphaland
Browse other tasty dishes in Missouri City
Chicken Tenders
Penne
Grilled Chicken
Pork Chops
Fajitas
Cookies
Bread Pudding
Cake
More near Missouri City to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(876 restaurants)
Katy
Avg 4.3
(81 restaurants)
Sugar Land
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Pearland
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Friendswood
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Bellaire
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Fulshear
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Stafford
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(876 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(44 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(350 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(655 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(109 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(519 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston