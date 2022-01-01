Missouri City restaurants you'll love
Must-try Missouri City restaurants
More about Ninfa's Missouri City
Ninfa's Missouri City
5730 Highway 6, Missouri City
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajita Platter
|$0.00
Fresh marinated chicken breast or our famous grilled and marinated beef skirt steak or get both! A celebration on a platter. Served up sizzling! Served sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
|Mixed Fajita Platter
|$0.00
|Beef Fajita Platter
|$0.00
More about Sugar's Restaurant and Bar
FRIED CHICKEN
Sugar's Restaurant and Bar
3424 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City
|Popular items
|GUMBO
|$11.95
Sugar's famous gumbo roux, with chicken, sausage, shrimp & blue crabs.
|Wings
|$11.95
8 wings tossed in a flavor of your choice.
|Seafood Portofino
|$19.95
Blackened catfish and shrimp topped with creamy lobster sauce over a bed of white rice.
More about Red Oak Grill Missouri City
Red Oak Grill Missouri City
5011 Hwy 6, Missouri City
|Popular items
|Chicken Kabob
|$14.99
Two skewers of freshly grilled, marinated chicken Breast kabobs served with rice & mediterranean salad.
|Hummus
|$5.99
Our famous chickpea dip with tahini, garlic,& olive oil served with pita bread
|Gyro Plate
|$14.99
A combination of roasted beef & lamb slices grilled tomatoes, & grilled onion served with tzatziki sauce, hummus tabouleh, & thick pits bread
More about Micheaux's Southern Cuisine
Micheaux's Southern Cuisine
6850 Highway 6, Missouri City
|Popular items
|Baked Chicken
|$18.99
|Fried Chicken
|$17.99
|Banana Pudding
|$6.00
More about AlphaEats @ Alphaland
AlphaEats @ Alphaland
13927 South Gessner, Missouri City
|Popular items
|Alpha Burger
|$10.00
Certified Angus beef patty, Alpha Sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a Martin's potato bun.
|Pesto Chicken & Spinach Pasta
|$12.00
Looking for a fresh and green pre-workout meal? Look no further.
|Chicken Tacos
|$10.00
Chicken tacos served with guacamole and cilantro rice.
More about La Escondida Mexican Grill - Missouri City
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES
La Escondida Mexican Grill - Missouri City
7270 Hwy 6, Missouri City
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso
|$8.00
Rich and spicy cheese dip.
|Cheese Ench
|$13.00
3 Cheese enchiladas served with rice and refried beans
|Guacamole
|$8.00
Prepared fresh at your table.
More about Ten Dollar Grill - 2447 FM 1092
Ten Dollar Grill - 2447 FM 1092
2447 FM 1092, Missouri City
More about BurgerIM Sienna (independent) - 9101 sienna Crossing Drive #800
BurgerIM Sienna (independent) - 9101 sienna Crossing Drive #800
9101 sienna Crossing Drive #800, Missouri City
|Popular items
|Burgerim Fries
|$2.99
|Cajun Fries
|$3.79
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
More about Jamba - 001710 - Shoppes at Sienna Plantation
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Jamba - 001710 - Shoppes at Sienna Plantation
9303 Hwy 6, Missouri City
More about Summer Moon - Sienna, TX - Sienna, TX
Summer Moon - Sienna, TX - Sienna, TX
9402 Highway 6, Missouri City
More about 7Spice Cajun - Missouri City - 2240 Texas Parkway
7Spice Cajun - Missouri City - 2240 Texas Parkway
2240 Texas Parkway, Missouri City