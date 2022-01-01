Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Missouri City restaurants you'll love

Missouri City restaurants
  • Missouri City

Must-try Missouri City restaurants

Main pic

 

Ninfa's Missouri City

5730 Highway 6, Missouri City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fajita Platter$0.00
Fresh marinated chicken breast or our famous grilled and marinated beef skirt steak or get both! A celebration on a platter. Served up sizzling! Served sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Mixed Fajita Platter$0.00
Fresh marinated chicken breast or our famous grilled and marinated beef skirt steak or get both! A celebration on a platter. Served up sizzling! Served sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Beef Fajita Platter$0.00
Fresh marinated chicken breast or our famous grilled and marinated beef skirt steak or get both! A celebration on a platter. Served up sizzling! Served sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about Ninfa's Missouri City
Sugar's Restaurant and Bar image

FRIED CHICKEN

Sugar's Restaurant and Bar

3424 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City

Avg 3.7 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
GUMBO$11.95
Sugar's famous gumbo roux, with chicken, sausage, shrimp & blue crabs.
Wings$11.95
8 wings tossed in a flavor of your choice.
Seafood Portofino$19.95
Blackened catfish and shrimp topped with creamy lobster sauce over a bed of white rice.
More about Sugar's Restaurant and Bar
Red Oak Grill Missouri City image

 

Red Oak Grill Missouri City

5011 Hwy 6, Missouri City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Kabob$14.99
Two skewers of freshly grilled, marinated chicken Breast kabobs served with rice & mediterranean salad.     
Hummus$5.99
Our famous chickpea dip with tahini, garlic,& olive oil served with pita bread
Gyro Plate$14.99
A combination of roasted beef & lamb slices grilled tomatoes, & grilled onion served with tzatziki sauce, hummus tabouleh, & thick pits bread
More about Red Oak Grill Missouri City
Micheaux's Southern Cuisine image

 

Micheaux's Southern Cuisine

6850 Highway 6, Missouri City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Chicken$18.99
Fried Chicken$17.99
Banana Pudding$6.00
More about Micheaux's Southern Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

AlphaEats @ Alphaland

13927 South Gessner, Missouri City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Alpha Burger$10.00
Certified Angus beef patty, Alpha Sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a Martin's potato bun.
Pesto Chicken & Spinach Pasta$12.00
Looking for a fresh and green pre-workout meal? Look no further.
Chicken Tacos$10.00
Chicken tacos served with guacamole and cilantro rice.
More about AlphaEats @ Alphaland
La Escondida Mexican Grill image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES

La Escondida Mexican Grill - Missouri City

7270 Hwy 6, Missouri City

Avg 4.5 (1049 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chile Con Queso$8.00
Rich and spicy cheese dip.
Cheese Ench$13.00
3 Cheese enchiladas served with rice and refried beans
Guacamole$8.00
Prepared fresh at your table.
More about La Escondida Mexican Grill - Missouri City
Consumer pic

 

Ten Dollar Grill - 2447 FM 1092

2447 FM 1092, Missouri City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Ten Dollar Grill - 2447 FM 1092
Cabo Dogs Missouri City image

 

Cabo Dogs Missouri City

7022 Highway 6 #100, Missouri City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cabo Dogs Missouri City
Restaurant banner

 

BurgerIM Sienna (independent) - 9101 sienna Crossing Drive #800

9101 sienna Crossing Drive #800, Missouri City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burgerim Fries$2.99
Cajun Fries$3.79
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
More about BurgerIM Sienna (independent) - 9101 sienna Crossing Drive #800
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba - 001710 - Shoppes at Sienna Plantation

9303 Hwy 6, Missouri City

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
More about Jamba - 001710 - Shoppes at Sienna Plantation
Main pic

 

Summer Moon - Sienna, TX - Sienna, TX

9402 Highway 6, Missouri City

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Summer Moon - Sienna, TX - Sienna, TX
Main pic

 

7Spice Cajun - Missouri City - 2240 Texas Parkway

2240 Texas Parkway, Missouri City

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about 7Spice Cajun - Missouri City - 2240 Texas Parkway

