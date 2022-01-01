Chicken sandwiches in Missouri City
Missouri City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Brookstreet BBQ - Missouri City
7232 Hwy 6, Missouri City
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.25
Red Oak Grill Missouri City
5011 Hwy 6, Missouri City
|Deluxe Chicken Sandwich
|$11.79
grilled chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms, grilled onions & swiss cheese served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, & pickles
|Chicken sandwich
|$10.29
grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
grilled chicken breast topped with avocado, & swiss cheese served on a toasted bun with lettuce, pickles tomatoes, & onions