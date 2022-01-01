Chicken tenders in Missouri City
Missouri City restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Red Oak Grill Missouri City
5011 Hwy 6, Missouri City
|Chicken tenders Plate
|$14.99
Breaded & fried chicken tenders served with texas toast & your choice of 2 sides
Micheaux's Southern Cuisine
6850 Highway 6, Missouri City
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.99
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES
La Escondida Mexican Grill
7270 Hwy 6, Missouri City
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$7.99
Served with french fries