Collard greens in
Missouri City
/
Missouri City
/
Collard Greens
Missouri City restaurants that serve collard greens
FRIED CHICKEN
Taste Kitchen (Sugar Land)
3424 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City
Avg 3.7
(683 reviews)
Braised Collard Greens
$7.00
With smoked turkey
More about Taste Kitchen (Sugar Land)
Micheaux's Southern Cuisine
6850 Highway 6, Missouri City
No reviews yet
Collards Greens
$3.25
More about Micheaux's Southern Cuisine
