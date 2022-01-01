Grilled chicken in Missouri City
Missouri City restaurants that serve grilled chicken
FRIED CHICKEN
Sugar's Restaurant and Bar
3424 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City
|Grilled Chicken Poboy
|$12.95
Red Oak Grill Missouri City
5011 Hwy 6, Missouri City
|Grilled chicken potato
|$9.99
topped with butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon & chives
|Grilled Chicken Plate
|$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms served with texas toast & your choice of 2 sides
|KIDS Grilled Chicken
|$6.99
served with 1 side , fountain drink & cookie
AlphaEats
13927 South Gessner, Missouri City
|Tropical Grilled Chicken Croissant
|$9.00
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES
La Escondida Mexican Grill
7270 Hwy 6, Missouri City
|IM - Grilled Chicken Breast
|$15.00
Served with rice, grilled vegetables, topped with mushroom cream sauce.
Comes with Chips, Salsa & Black Beans