Tortilla soup in Missouri City

Missouri City restaurants
Missouri City restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Ninfa's Missouri City

5730 Highway 6, Missouri City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tortilla Soup$10.00
Mushrooms and vegetables. Served with rice, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips.
More about Ninfa's Missouri City
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES

La Escondida Mexican Grill - Missouri City

7270 Hwy 6, Missouri City

Avg 4.5 (1049 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Chk Veggie Tortilla Soup$9.00
Homemade chicken soup with rice, veggies, tortilla strips, avocado slices and cheese
L Bowl Chk Veg Tortilla Soup$10.00
Bowl Chk Veggie Tortilla Soup$11.00
Homemade chicken soup with rice, veggies, tortilla strips, avocado slices and cheese
More about La Escondida Mexican Grill - Missouri City

