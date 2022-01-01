Tortilla soup in Missouri City
Missouri City restaurants that serve tortilla soup
More about Ninfa's Missouri City
Ninfa's Missouri City
5730 Highway 6, Missouri City
|Tortilla Soup
|$10.00
Mushrooms and vegetables. Served with rice, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips.
More about La Escondida Mexican Grill - Missouri City
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES
La Escondida Mexican Grill - Missouri City
7270 Hwy 6, Missouri City
|Cup Chk Veggie Tortilla Soup
|$9.00
Homemade chicken soup with rice, veggies, tortilla strips, avocado slices and cheese
|L Bowl Chk Veg Tortilla Soup
|$10.00
|Bowl Chk Veggie Tortilla Soup
|$11.00
Homemade chicken soup with rice, veggies, tortilla strips, avocado slices and cheese