Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

2980 NE 207th St Suite #109

Popular Items

Claudio$17.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil.
Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
Pepperoni$11.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Mushrooms$11.90
🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms
Star Luca$16.90
Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Italian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Fresh Basil
Small Cheese Pizza$5.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Caesar Salad$7.90
Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Bella Margherita$12.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil
Star Michele$16.90
🌱 Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers
Cheese Pizza$10.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Marco$17.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan
Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
Location

2980 NE 207th St Suite #109

Aventura FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
