Go
Toast

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

635 E New Haven Ave, Suite 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Star Carlos 2.0$18.90
Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Italian ​​Sausage, Tomatoes, Arugula, Avocado, Italian Parmesan, Jalapeno Sauce
Claudio$17.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil.
Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
Caesar Salad$7.90
Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Cheese Pizza$10.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Bella Margherita$12.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil
Pepperoni$11.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Meat Lovers$14.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Spicy Salami Calabrese
Maria$16.90
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
Star Luca$16.90
Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Italian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Fresh Basil
Star Beckham$17.90
Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing And Basil
See full menu

Location

635 E New Haven Ave, Suite 101

Melbourne FL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Foxtail Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sassy Granny's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crush Eleven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Off the Traxx

No reviews yet

Welcome to Off the Traxx Sports Bar & Grill. We have undergone a transformation.
We have added New bathrooms, new floors, new kitchen, new patio, and a brand new menu. So come on in and give us a try!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston