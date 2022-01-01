Go
Mister Lee's Noodles

Mister Lee's Noodles serves both traditional and inspired takes on Japanese ramen dishes from area locals Chef Lee Chizmar & Erin Shea and their team.

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

325 Northampton Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (536 reviews)

Popular Items

Organic Fried Chicken Ramen$16.00
La Bella Farm Organic Chicken, Togarashi, chicken-veggie dashi, local greens, pickled jalapeno, sriracha aioli, 60-minute egg
Bacon Ramen$16.00
Logan’s house-cured bacon, tempura, bacon dashi, ,Primordia Pickled Mushrooms, local greens, beet-pickled onion, 60-minute egg
Veggie Ramen$16.00
Scholl’s Orchard Squash Broth, seasonal veggies, Liberty Garden’s Greens, coconut milk, curried cauliflower, turmeric tofu, Spring Run Farm’s 60 minute egg
Korean Beef BBQ$16.00
Pennsylvania Beef, Mike’s Kim-Chi, cucumber, chilies, Spring Run Farms Hard-Boiled Egg
Organic Wings SMALL$10.00
Organic Chicken Wings tossed in sweet and sour with sriracha aioli on the side
Kids Bowl$9.00
Just broth and noodles!
Cold & Spicy Ramen$14.00
Lancaster Ground Pork, grilled bok choy, scallion, soy-miso dressing & sriracha
Organic Wings LARGE$18.00
Organic Chicken Wings tossed in sweet and sour with sriracha aioli on the side
Mister Lee's$16.00
Local Pork-Mushroom dashi, chashu pork, Primordia Farm’s Mushrooms, 60-minute egg, local greens
Broth Hot and Spicy$16.00
Lancaster Ground Pork, bok choy, soy, sriracha, Spring Run Farm 60-minute egg, local greens
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

325 Northampton Street

Easton PA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
