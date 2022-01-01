Go
Toast

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

1680 Michigan Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$7.90
Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Meat Lovers$14.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Chorizo Sausage, Spicy Salami
Cheese Pizza$10.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Star Luca$16.90
Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Italian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Fresh Basil
Claudio$17.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil.
Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
Small Cheese Pizza$5.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Pepperoni$11.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Bella Margherita$12.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil
Hawaiana$13.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple
Mushrooms$11.90
🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms
See full menu

Location

1680 Michigan Ave

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barton G

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pizza Bar West Avenue

No reviews yet

Pizza Bar West Avenue, located on 16th street and west avenue, serving our signature 30-inch customizable pies including a Sicilian pie, only available on Fridays. Other menu additions include an assortment of cauliflower crusted pizzas and a newly curated menu of appetizers, salads, and small bites. The beverage menu will include new favorites such as Frozen Classic Negroni and canned wines and beers.

Yardbird

No reviews yet

We proudly present Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. A house of worship to farm-fresh ingredients, classic Southern cooking, culture and hospitality. What we believe is a noble endeavor indeed. So stop on by, cop a seat and sample some from-scratch divinity. We’re serving up the freshest, most inventive takes on regional Southern fare seven days a week with a foot-stompin’, soul-healin’ brunch on the weekends. We’ll keep a place set for you.
Online Ordering for pickup is available daily from 11 am - 9 pm.

BACKROOM MIAMI

No reviews yet

Vegan Taco Bar

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston