Pizza
Chicken
Mister Pizza
Open today 9:00 AM - 12:00 AM
13416 Reviews
$
1065 Elmwood Ave
Buffalo, NY 14222
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
Location
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo NY 14222
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Louie's Texas Red Hots
It's all about the sauce!
Vasilis Express
Serving Buffalo for over 30 years, Vasilis Express is known for great takeout that is fast, fresh & inexpensive. Serving up delicious Greek specialties such as souvlaki salads, wraps, dinners, and more!
Spot Coffee
SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe
Jack Rabbit
Rotisserie Chickens, Cast Iron Pizzas, Fresh Veggies, Burgers, and all the best sandwiches you can dream of.