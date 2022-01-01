Go
Mister Sizzle's

Come in and enjoy!

FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

346 Connecticut Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (68 reviews)

Popular Items

Orange Cream Float (Vegan)$6.00
Root Beer Float (Vegan)$6.00
CBW XL Milk Stout Sizzles Collab 16oz (4 Pack)$15.00
4 Pack - Chocolate Malted Milk Stout - 6.4% ABV
Order of "Moose Tracks"$6.50
House Made Pork Rinds, Chocolate Sauce, Peanut Butter, Brown Sugar
Cup of Bacon (5pc)$8.00
Cream Soda Float (Vegan)$6.00
CBW XL Milk Stout Sizzles Collab 16oz (Single)$6.00
Chocolate Malted Milk Stout - 6.4% ABV
Grilled Cheese$5.00
Order of Pork Rinds$4.50
House Made Pork Rinds, Gumbo Seasoning
Order of Fries (V)$5.00
Fries, salt, side of ketchup.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

346 Connecticut Street

Buffalo NY

Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

