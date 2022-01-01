Go
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

Come in and enjoy!!

PIZZA • SALADS

2355 Vanderbilt Beach RD • $$

Avg 4.5 (623 reviews)

Popular Items

Greta$9.90
Spring Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Black Olives, Feta Cheese
Star Laina$18.99
Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Extra Ricotta, Italian Parmesan, Fresh Garlic And Oregano
Star Luca$16.90
Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Italian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Fresh Basil
Bella Margherita$12.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil
Meat Lovers$14.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Spicy Salami
Cheese Pizza$10.90
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Caesar Salad$7.90
Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Matteo$16.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions
Pepperoni$11.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Star Beckham$17.90
Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing And Basil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

2355 Vanderbilt Beach RD

Naples FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

