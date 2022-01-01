Go
Mistral - Boston

Located in Boston's stylish South End, Mistral showcases uncomplicated French cuisine, highlighted with the season's finest ingredients.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

223 Columbus Ave • $$$$

Avg 4.7 (8058 reviews)

Popular Items

French Style Onion Soup$19.00
Aged Gruyère “En Croûte”
Salmon$44.00
Cracked Mustard & Cider, Housemade Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Beluga Lentils*
Market Greens$17.00
Pickled Beech Mushrooms, Shaved Radishes, Dijon & Herb Vinaigrette
Paella Style Risotto$24.00
Spanish Chorizo, Tiny Clams
Horseradish Whipped Potato$10.00
Tuna Tartare$32.00
Sushi Grade Tuna, Crispy Wontons, Ginger & Soy*
Sautéed Spinach & Garlic$14.00
Tuna Tartare$32.00
Sushi Grade Tuna, Crispy Wontons, Ginger Soy
Beef Tenderloin Pizza$32.00
Mashed Potato, Caramelized Onion, & White Truffle Oil
Linguine$28.00
Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula & Parmesan
Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

223 Columbus Ave

BOSTON MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
