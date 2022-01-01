Go
Mita's Restaurant

Popular Items

Bocadillo de Hamburguesa (1)$6.00
One (1) beef slider, with mahon cheese, pickles, crispy serrano ham, and lemon aoili, on a brioche bun
Ensalada de Jicama y Mango$11.00
Jicama and green mango salad, watercress, frisee, queso fresco, cilantro vinaigrette
Patatas Bravas$10.00
Fried potato wedges tossed in pimenton oil, served with a side of lemon aioli
Pimientos Pequillo Rellenos$10.00
goat cheese stuffed pequillo peppers, sherry gastrique
To-Go Utensils
Please add this to your order if you would like us to include plastic cutlery.
Tostones y Guacamole$11.00
Twice fried plantains tossed in garlic butter, served with crushed avocado dip
Taco de Pescado$7.00
one (1) taco with beer-battered oregon rockfish, cabbage, pickled sweety drop peppers, paw-paw mayo
Empanada de Res con Pique (1)$6.00
One (1) beef short rib empanada with a cilantro-chili sauce
Croquettas de Cordero$15.00
Braised lamb fritters, mint chimichurri
Bruselas Fritas$13.00
Fried brussels sprouts, spanish ham, pimenton, sherry molasses, kohlrabi puree, spiced pepitas
Location

501 Race St

Cincinnati OH

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
