Mitch's Seafood

At Mitch's Seafood, we utilize only sustainably caught seafood, and work with a number of groups to ensure a clean and vibrant future for our beaches and oceans.

1403 Scott St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

8 Oz. Clam Chowder Cup$6.75
Grilled Fish Sandwich$14.50
Choice of Daily Fish, Torta Bun, Tomato, Cilantro, Tartar Sauce. Served with 4oz. Cole Slaw
Fish & Chips$14.50
Served with Fries & Cole Slaw
Tacos
Fried Calamari App$12.25
Marinara, Grilled Lemon
Mixed Seafood$20.00
Calamari, Breaded Shrimp, Beer Battered Cod, Crab Cake. Served with Fries & Cole Slaw.
French Fries$4.50
12 Oz. Clam Chowder Bowl$9.00
Crab Poutine$16.50
Fries, Moneterey Jack Gravy, Fried Queso Fresco, Dungesness Crab
Ceviche$10.00
Lime Juice, Pico de Gallo, Rock Fish. Served with Housemade Tortilla Chips. Add Avocado to make it even more delicious!
Location

San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

