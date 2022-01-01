Go
Toast

Mitch's Westside Bagels

Come on in and enjoy!

BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES

2310 Weston Rd • $$

Avg 3.4 (244 reviews)

Popular Items

Bagel with Butter$2.75
Bagels
Build your own Omelet$12.00
***Certain items subject to additional charge
Egg'N Cheese Sandwich$7.75
Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese$4.25
Tuna Salad
Quart To Go$11.00
Plain CC
Bagel Dozen$17.50
Coffee$3.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2310 Weston Rd

Weston FL

Sunday6:15 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:15 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:15 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:15 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:15 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:15 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:15 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Acquolina

No reviews yet

Acquolina (Italian for mouth watering) was created to provide a place where people can dine in an elegant, casual setting with excellent service and authentic Italian food. Whether you choose to dine at the bar, enjoy a meal on our waterfront patio, or gather with family and friends in our main dining room, you will always be treated like family at Acquolina.

Our mission is to indulge all your senses, and most importantly always make your mouth water.

Ke uH

No reviews yet

Asian Fusion Tapas. The best quality tradicional sushi bar, amazing fusion rolls and the best mixed of Japanese ingredients in our plates.

Carolina Ale House

No reviews yet

-

Masan Asian Grill (Weston)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston