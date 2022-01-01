Go
5 Water St

Popular Items

Sift Signature Carrot Cake Roulade$38.00
Spiced candied pecans, whipped cream cheese filling (serves up to 10)
Chocolate Cherry Buche de Noel$44.00
brandied cherries, dark chocolate mousse, dark chocolate sponge cake. serves up to 10.
Gingerbread Cheesecake$40.00
orange vanilla cheesecake, gingerbread mousse, gingerbread crust. serves up to 10.
Plain Croissant - Individual$2.75
Chestnut Mont Blanc$38.00
brown butter cake, blackberry preserve, chestnut cream. serves up to 10.
Pull Apart Parker House Rolls$11.00
Cinnamon & Sugar Ebbioche - Individual$3.75
Chocolate Croissant - Individual$3.75
Pecan Sticky Bun - Individual$3.95
Baguette$3.95
5 Water St

Mystic CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
