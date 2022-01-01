Chapter One Food and Drink

Located in the heart of downtown Mystic just past the infamous Mystic Drawbridge, Chapter One Food & Drink offers something desirable for everyone. From vegan/gluten free options to dry-aged steaks to fresh seafood, this restaurant and bar has a vibe unlike any other in Mystic. With 24 beers on tap, daily specials and friendly atmosphere, it is a restaurant for all, from family and friends to business meetings to private parties.



The team at Chapter One strives to give guests a fantastic experience with top of the line service, an enjoyable experience and excellent food & drink of course!

