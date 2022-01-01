Mix
Come in and enjoy!
5 Water St
Popular Items
Location
5 Water St
Mystic CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Margarita's
Come in and enjoy!
Chapter One Food and Drink
Located in the heart of downtown Mystic just past the infamous Mystic Drawbridge, Chapter One Food & Drink offers something desirable for everyone. From vegan/gluten free options to dry-aged steaks to fresh seafood, this restaurant and bar has a vibe unlike any other in Mystic. With 24 beers on tap, daily specials and friendly atmosphere, it is a restaurant for all, from family and friends to business meetings to private parties.
The team at Chapter One strives to give guests a fantastic experience with top of the line service, an enjoyable experience and excellent food & drink of course!
Young Buns Doughnut Shop
Come in and enjoy homemade fresh doughnuts daily!
Samurai Noodle Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!